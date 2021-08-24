Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 62,220 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,220 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PPL worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PPL by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in PPL by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,370. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

