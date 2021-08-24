Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 187 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $550.49. 850,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $560.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

