Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.39.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

