Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.39.

CMI opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

