Curate Price Reaches $4.28 on Major Exchanges (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Curate has a market capitalization of $34.67 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.28 or 0.00008873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curate has traded up 46.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,435 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.