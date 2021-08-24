Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of CWK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

