Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) & Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and Aly Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aly Energy Services has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Aly Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 6.23 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -8.40 Aly Energy Services $17.33 million 0.25 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Aly Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Custom Truck One Source.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and Aly Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -24.66% -52.03% -7.82% Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Aly Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Aly Energy Services Company Profile

Aly Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company offers surface rental equipment and solids control equipment. It also provides environmental containment berms to safeguard against spills from mud systems on the drilling rig site. The company was founded by Munawar H. Hidayatallah on July 17, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

