CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,109,605.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,783 shares of company stock worth $1,492,634. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.