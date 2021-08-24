CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 3,349 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 504,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

