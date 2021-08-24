CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.3% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $706.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $699.25 billion, a PE ratio of 367.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $669.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

