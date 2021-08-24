CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,231 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

