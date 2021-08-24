CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

