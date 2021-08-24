CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

