CX Institutional Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) by 10,979.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,824 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

ENOR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.