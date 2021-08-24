CX Institutional Increases Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,285 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. 180,060 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

