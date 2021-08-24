CX Institutional Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF makes up about 1.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

