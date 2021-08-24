CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 72,294 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,002,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

