CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.17. 241,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,200. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.