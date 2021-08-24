CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONE stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $83.82.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

