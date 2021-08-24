D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HEPS opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEPS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.40 price objective for the company.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

