DA Davidson Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $393.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $367.00 to $393.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $336.29 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $339.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.78. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,889 shares of company stock valued at $102,867,843. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

