Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) versus Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Head to Head Contrast

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.03 $56.15 million $2.53 8.22

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dacotah Banks and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.88%. Given Independent Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Independent Bank 31.27% 18.37% 1.65%

Risk and Volatility

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.