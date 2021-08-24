DAD (DAD) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, DAD has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $87.61 million and $1.96 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.94 or 0.00794946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00099560 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

