Danone’s (DANOY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DANOY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

