Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives $76.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.94.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.96. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

