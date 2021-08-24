Databroker Price Up 59.4% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $3,213.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.38 or 0.00815822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00100998 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

