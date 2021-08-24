David Blake Reid Purchases 2,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,547 shares in the company, valued at C$273,267.06.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

POU opened at C$12.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.59. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$17.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

