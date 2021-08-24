DB Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 418,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,146,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 164,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of REGL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.80. 40,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.35. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

