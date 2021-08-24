DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.2% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.15. 1,144,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

