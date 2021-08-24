DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.45. 1,225,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.