DB Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,835.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,888,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,587,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,411,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 2,976,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,054. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34.

