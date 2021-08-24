DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $159.56. 52,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.82. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $159.80.

