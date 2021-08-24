DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 9,648,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,858,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Poppy Thorpe sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,258.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,380.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

