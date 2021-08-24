DDD Partners LLC Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.21. The stock had a trading volume of 977,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

