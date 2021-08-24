DDD Partners LLC Purchases 177,770 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,770 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after buying an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,885. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41.

