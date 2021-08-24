DDD Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.59. 484,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,536. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

