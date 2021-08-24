Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of DROOF remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

