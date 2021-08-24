Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $99.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DELL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,156. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

