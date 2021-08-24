Dennis B. Maier Sells 2,715 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CryoLife by 101,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 296,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CryoLife by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

