Dennis B. Maier Sells 2,715 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CRY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.
