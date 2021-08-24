Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $555,270.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00055751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00159807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.95 or 0.99705583 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.74 or 0.01006968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.36 or 0.06794239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.