Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $17.07

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.07, but opened at $16.00. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

