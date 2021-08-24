Despegar.com, Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Despegar.com in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DESP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $807.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.54. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 421,715 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79,497 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

