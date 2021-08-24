Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $63.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.63. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $10,612,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 21,455.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.