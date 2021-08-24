Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Tops $180,337.41

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $180,337.41 and approximately $56.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

