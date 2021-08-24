DEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,289.00 (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEX has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $640,912.08 and approximately $2,289.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.04 or 0.00792111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00097529 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

