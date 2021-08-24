DIA Price Tops $2.02 on Major Exchanges (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, DIA has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $83.87 million and approximately $23.48 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00004203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

