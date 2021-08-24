Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Raises Dividend to $2.48 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.4803 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53.

Diageo has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

