Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,583 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,583 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLOW traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 56,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

