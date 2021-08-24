Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $21.78 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,290 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Brown & Brown worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

