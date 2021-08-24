Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Makes New $484,000 Investment in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,732,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga acquired 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,673.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

